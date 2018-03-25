Donald Glover and FX Cease Involvement with Animated Deadpool TV Show

Last year, FX announced a new animated TV series of Marvel’s Deadpool written and produced by Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover. Now, it appears that the Glover brothers have left the project, as The Hollywood Reporter points out.

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series,” FX announced in a statement. “FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.”

FX is currently home to Donald Glover’s show Atlanta, which will continue to air on the network. Glover is also set to star in Solo: A Star Wars Story later this year.