Last Night’s Atlanta Parodied the Lady Who Cried About Vince Staples Lyrics on YouTube

Two years ago, the rap internet lost its mind over an instantly-viral video of a young white mother reading the lyrics to Vince Staples’ “Norf Norf,” a song she’d heard on her local top-40 radio station while driving her daughter to school, and openly sobbing about how objectionable those lyrics were. It was quite a spectacle. (Staples, to his credit, was very nice about it.) This sort of viral infamy rarely lasts longer than a day or two. But Donald Glover’s memory is long. And on last night’s episode of Atlanta, currently my favorite show on television, Glover shared his version of that video.

Last night’s episode of Atlanta opened with a video of a white lady reading the lyrics to “Paper Boi,” the fictional hit from the show’s fictional rapper Paper Boi, and weeping in horror. The video was made up to look like an Instagram Story, not like a YouTube video, but the woman looked very similar, and her read of Paper Boi’s lyrics was a dead-on impression. In the very next scene, Paper Boi and his friends give a toast to the lady after his single goes gold.

Sadly, I can’t find a full video of this great television moment online. The best I can do is this Twitter video:

But you should go out of your way to watch last night’s episode of Atlanta and, while you’re at it, all the other episodes of Atlanta.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.