R. Kelly Accused of Training 14-Year-Old Girl as His “Pet”

A documentary debuting tonight on BBC3, R. Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes, contains new accusations about sexual abuse from R. Kelly and an alleged “sex dungeon” of women. The BBC and The Guardian report that Kitti Jones, the former Texas radio DJ who spoke out about her past relationship with Kelly in Rolling Stone last year, appears in the documentary, telling filmmaker Ben Zand that she was forced to have sex with Kelly and other women that he was involved with on “more than 10″ occasions. She also described the singer as “very abusive, physically, mentally, verbally.”

Jones estimated that several of the women she met were underage, specifically recalling one who Kelly claimed he had been involved with since she was 14. From The Guardian:

I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he ‘trained’, since she was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine. That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets, he calls them his pets.

Jones also claims that Kelly forced the same women “crawl on the floor towards me and perform oral sex on me, and he said, ‘This is my fucking pet, I trained her. She’s going to teach you how to be with me.”

In the documentary, Kelly’s former friend and professional associate Lovell Jones said that Kelly asked him to scout out women “that looked young” at parties, and claimed that it was “common knowledge in [Kelly’s] camp” that the singe preferred young girls. Studio engineer James Lee also remembered stories of Kelly’s behavior toward women in the studio, noting that he would usually keep one in an adjoining “private bedroom.” He recounted coming “into the studio one night” and seeing “two girls in their underwear standing at the front of the console bent over while [Kelly]’s back there playing the keyboards and doing lyrics.”

“They were there for one thing, to service Rob, and when he was tired of you – it’s like you’re a Big Mac, and when he’s done eating you, he throws the wrapper away,” Lee said, according to the BBC.

In the film, Kelly’s former business manager, Rocky Biven, also claims that he attended a secret marriage ceremony between Kelly and the late singer Aaliyah, which allegedly took place when the singer was only 15. Kelly has denied that the marriage ever happened.

According to the BBC, R. Kelly’s representative refused to make comment on the documentary after being contacted.

Allegations about Kelly’s rumored history of sexual relationships with minors and sexually abusive behavior have been circulating about Kelly since the time of his association with Aaliyah in the mid-’90s. In 2000, Tiffany Hawkins claimed that Kelly had slept with her when she was 14 in a piece in The Chicago Sun-Times, and the following year, the story’s reporter, Jim DeRogatis, received a sex tape apparently showing Kelly sleeping with an underage girl. Last year, DeRogatis published a piece in BuzzFeed detailing an alleged cult of women Kelly had been maintaining in Atlanta, focusing on two women who lived with Kelly. Kelly was also arrested for child pornography charges in 2002 and subsequently acquitted in 2008.