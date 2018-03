Post Malone’s recent Ty Dolla $ign collab “Psycho” just got a video, featuring Post riding on top of an armored vehicle and having some fun with a flamethrower. Ty Dolla joins in for a wintertime scene set in an action-movie scrapyard. “Psycho” comes from Post’s upcoming album Beerbongs and Bentleys, which doesn’t yet have an official release date. Watch below.