Post Malone has just dropped a new track from his upcoming album Beerbongs and Bentleys. Titled “Psycho,” the single features Ty Dolla $ign. The song feels like a melodic continuation of his hit “White Iverson,” with a slow-moving trap beat that finds Post both singing and rapping over top. The rapper recently announced a tour with 21 Savage, who was featured on his hit single “rockstar” last year. Check out his latest song “Psycho” below.