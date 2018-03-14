Watch Eddie Vedder Dedicate Pearl Jam’s “Can’t Deny Me” to Parkland Students

Pearl Jam played Lollapalooza Chile last night, and Eddie Vedder took the opportunity to practice his Spanish, delivering a dedication of the band’s brand new song “Can’t Deny Me” to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and shouting out today’s nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence. “This is dedicated to the incredible students in Florida, and the United States, who survived a terrible tragedy. We will all be protesting tomorrow throughout the United States,” he said en Español, as translated by Rolling Stone. “We support you all, and Emma Gonzalez, we love you. We’d like to play this for them, and us.” Watch a fan-shot video of the performance below.