Pearl Jam – “Can’t Deny Me”

Pearl Jam have widely released their new song “Can’t Deny Me,” which was made available to their fan club over the weekend. A politically-charged song featuring apparent references to Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter (“And now you want me to breathe/And be so grateful/Ahhhhh, for the air that I need/Don’t make me pitiful”), the song is produced by the band and Brendan O’Brien and, according to a listing on the band’s website, it’s set to be included on a new, upcoming Pearl Jam studio album. The Rock’n’Roll Hall of Famers’ last album was 2013’s Lightning Bolt, and “Can’t Deny Me” is the first new single they have released since then. The band will be touring this summer. Listen to “Can’t Deny Me” below.