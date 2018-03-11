Pearl Jam Tease New Song “Can’t Deny Me”

Five years since the release of their album Lightning Bolt, Pearl Jam have shared a new song. Titled “Can’t Deny Me,” the song was made available to members of their official Ten Club fan club and has since been reposted around the web. The track appears to take aim at Donald Trump, with lines like “You may be rich but you can’t deny me” and more bluntly, “The country you are representing/ Condition critical.” Check out a 25 second preview of the song below and log into Ten Club for the full version.