Oscars 2018: Frances McDormand Brings All Female Nominees to Their Feet in Best Actress Acceptance Speech

Frances McDormand won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri tonight. As a part of her acceptance speech, she put down her Oscar and asked all the women in the room nominated for awards to stand, encouraging fellow Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep to lead the way. “We all have stories we need to tell and projects we need financed,” McDormand quipped. “I leave you with this: Inclusion rider,” she concluded. Watch her appearance below.

