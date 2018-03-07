Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Go Let It Out” (Oasis Cover)

Accused former bathtub shitter Noel Gallagher has returned to drop (sorry) a pair of tracks as part of Spotify’s ongoing series of in-house streaming singles. His High Flying Birds visited Abbey Road Studios in London to record a live performance of “It’s a Beautiful World,” from their recent album Who Built the Moon?, as well as a rough-around-the-edges version of “Go Let It Out,” a song from Oasis’ underperforming 2000 album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants that was originally sung by Liam Gallagher. Shots fired—or maybe Noel just wanted another crack at it, considering Oasis were short a guitarist and a bassist back when he recorded it the first time.

Compare the High Flying Birds’ “Go Let It Out” to the Oasis original below.

