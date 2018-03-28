Watch Lorde Cover Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown”

Last night at a Chicago tour date, Lorde paid tribute to one of that city’s musical legends, launching into an a capella cover of a section of Kanye West’s 808 and Heartbreak single “Love Lockdown.” She also performed a cover of “Runaway” as an extension of her Melodrama piano ballad “Liability” (she also performed this at Coachella in May of last year). Lorde first covered West live in 2013, when she performed “Hold My Liquor” from Yeezus in her home country of New Zealand. At a recent tour stop, Lorde covered Frank Ocean’s “Solo.” Watch footage of last night’s Kanye covers below.