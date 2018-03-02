News \
Watch Lorde Perform an Unreleased Song and Cover Frank Ocean’s “Solo” in Milwaukee
Lorde kicked off her North American tour supporting her Melodrama album (one of SPIN’s top five albums of 2017) last night in Milwaukee. Among the surprises in the set was a performance of an unreleased song, which features a lightly Caribbean beat and inflection. There’s some discussion of “precious metals” (the song’s probable title), “witchcraft” and–in a rap-like section–a trip to Jakarta. As Billboard notes, Lorde posted about a scrapped show she had revived for the tour in an Instagram story last month: “I may or may not have dug up a song that we wrote during the Melodrama sessions that didn’t make it. One that I really love.” She also covered Frank Ocean’s Blonde track “Solo,” kneeling on stage in an apparent homage to one of Ocean’s preferred performance modes. Watch videos of both performances below.