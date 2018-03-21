Lollapalooza 2018: Jack White, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars Headline

The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Vampire Weekend, the National, and Travis Scott are among the headliners for Lollapalooza’s 2018 lineup, announced this morning. Also receiving top billing: Post Malone, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Dua Lipa, and Camila Cabello. Notably among the headliners, both Vampire Weekend and Arctic Monkeys are expected to release—but have not yet announced—new albums this year.

Farther down the lineup are Franz Ferdinand, Jessie Ware, Parquet Courts, Kali Uchis, Jessie Reyez, and Alex Lahey. Kind Heaven, the insane-sounding immersive VR experience envisioned by Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell is listed too.

Tickets went on sale yesterday, though sales have been relatively slow, at least by Lollapalooza’s blockbuster standards: Some four-day passes remained available a whole five hours later, according to the Chicago Tribune. In years past, multi-day Lolla passes have sold out in just an hour or two.

Check out the full 2018 Lollapalooza lineup in the poster below.