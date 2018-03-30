Hear Lady Gaga Cover Elton John’s Classic “Your Song”

Lady Gaga has released a new cover of Elton John’s classic 1970 single “Your Song.” The track comes from Revamp, a new album of pop reimaginings of John’s hits in conjunction with lyricist Bernie Taupin. The release includes music from Florence and the Machine, Ed Sheeran, Q-Tip, and more. The project will also see a second release, Restoration, which brings together Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus and more for country renditions of iconic Elton John songs. John recently announced that he’d be retiring from touring. Check out Lady Gaga’s cover below.