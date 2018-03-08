Jeremih – “Forever I’m Ready”

Jeremih is an artist who marches to the beat of his own drum, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that he’s rolling out a Valentine’s Day-themed EP several weeks after the holiday itself. The first offering is called “Forever I’m Ready,” which is off the forthcoming four-song project titled The Chocolate Box. The song is lush and slowed to a Houston-style crawl in honor of H-Town’s “Knockin’ Da Boots,” which is sampled here. “Forever I’m Ready” was written and produced in tandem with Pop & Oak and Yung Berg aka Hitmaka, who previewed this song on his Twitter last summer, when it was apparently just titled “H-Town.”