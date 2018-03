“Never Be the Same,” the lovesick opener from Camila Cabello’s breakthrough debut Camila, now has its own video. The song is about infatuation, but the video is a solo act, alternating between clips of Cabello goofing around in a hotel room and glossy professional footage where she models couture gowns. One dress in particular looks to be an homage to an iconic photo of Marilyn Monroe. Watch below.