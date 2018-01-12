Stream Camila Cabello’s Debut Album Camila

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello has released her debut solo album Camila. The project includes Cabello’s breakout single “Havana” with Young Thug, as well as the song “Never Be the Same” released in December. Frank Dukes executive produced, with additional production from Skrillex and The Futuristics. Cabello left Fifth Harmony, formed on the competition show X-Factor, in 2016 and spoke publicly about the decision for the first time yesterday. Listen to her project below.