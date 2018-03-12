Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour Dates

The Arctic Monkeys are keeping themselves occupied in 2018. Despite not releasing an album since 2013’s AM, the band will headline Firefly Music Festival and tour Europe and North America in the spring and summer. The band announced their European tour dates last week and their North American tour dates earlier today, marking the band’s first official tour in four years.

Though details have yet to be released, a new album is currently in the works, and fans might get to hear the new material during their shows. Bassist Nick O’Malley revealed in late 2017 that the band was recording a new LP in a secret location, and predicted the album would be released sometime in 2018. “If it isn’t, we’ve got problems,” he added.

Tickets for the Arctic Monkeys’ North American shows go on sale this Friday, March 16. Find the tour dates below.