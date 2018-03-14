Arcade Fire Announce Everything Now Continued Tour

Arcade Fire are reviving the Everything Now hype with their Everything Now Continued tour, kicking off this July. The tour, which features six non-festival shows, comes less than a year after the band’s Infinite Content tour closed in Toronto. The band will release a music video for the Everything Now track “Money + Love” tomorrow — find the trailer here.

Presale tickets for the Everything Now Continued go on sale tomorrow. Find the new dates below.

July 7: DTE Energy Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

July 8: Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI

July 10: Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

July 12: Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

July 14: Sloss Music & Arts Festival – Birmingham, AL

July 15: Forecastle Festival – Louisville, KY

July 18: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

July 19: The Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing – Philadelphia, PA

July 20: Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA