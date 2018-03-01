Against Me! Announce West Coast Spring Tour Dates

West Coast Against Me! fans are in luck this spring: The band will hit the road starting in the Pacific Northwest this May, headed for the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas via California and Arizona.

Against Me!’s most recent album was 2016’s Shape Shift With Me; last spring, they contributed an alternate version of one track to a benefit compilation for Chelsea Manning and released a non-album 7″ single for Record Store Day, “Stabitha Christie / First High of the Morning.” See their run of spring 2018 West Coast dates below. Tickets are available through the Against Me! website.

May 11 — Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo House of Music *

May 12 — Tacoma, WA @ Sabroso Festival at America’s Car Museum)

May 13 — Portland, OR @ Sabroso Festival at Portland Meadows)

May 15 — Chico, CA @ Senator Theater *

May 16 — Reno, NV @ Cargo *

May 18 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst *

May 19 — Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

May 20 — Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre *

May 21 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

May 24 — Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre ^

May 25 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre ^

May 26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre ^

May 27 — Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre %

May 28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

* w/ Paper Dolls & Chris Farren

^ w/ Turbonegro & A Giant Dog

% w/ A Giant Dog