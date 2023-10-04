'Hide your body shape, hide your head, disappear as much as you can,' artist says of the track

Laura Jane Grace is previewing her next album with a new single, the acoustic-powered folk/punk song “Dysphoria Hoodie.” Further details about the album have yet to be announced, although it will be released on Polyvinyl at some future point.

“This is a song about gender dysphoria and your favorite hooded sweatshirt,” Grace says of the single, which she has frequently performed live since late 2021. “Any trans person out there knows what a dysphoria hoodie is — it’s the hoodie you wear when feeling low and dysphoric and you don’t want the world reading your gender. Hide your body shape, hide your head, disappear as much as you can. Wrap yourself up in it like a blanket anywhere you go. Make your flesh become cotton. Instant protection from the outside world. My dysphoria hoodie happens to be an Adidas hoodie, so yes, this is in fact really just a tribute song to my favorite Adidas hoodie.”

This is Grace’s first new song since 2021’s At War With The Silverfish EP. At that time, Grace told SPIN that she “consciously wanted to do something that had nothing to do with the pandemic. I did not want it to be focused on the here and now. It felt like I had these songs, and I don’t really know what they are. They’re just the songs that I’ve been messing around with in these months of being locked inside.”

The upcoming album will be the follow-up to 2020’s Stay Alive. Grace’s former band, Against Me!, has been on hiatus since that March.

Grace has a handful of performances on tap through the end of the year, including at the Fest in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 29 and at Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise from Nov. 8-13. A short run around the New Year’s holiday begins Dec. 28 in St. Louis.

2023

10/29 — Gainesville, FL — The FEST (Vivid Music Hall)

11/8—13 — Miami, FL — Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise

12/28 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway

12/29 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theatre

12/31 — Denver, CO — The Marquis

2024

1/2 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown

1/3 — Minneapolis, MN — Cloudland

1/6 — Madison, WI — Joey’s Song Benefit