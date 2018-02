Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Rhye, the musical project of Michael Milosh, has released a sweet new video for “Song For You” off of his new LP Blood. Directed by Milosh and his girlfriend Genevieve Medow-Jenkins, the video follows the ups and downs of one couple’s relationship, from romantic embraces to moments of conflict and disunion. Currently, Rhye is in the midst of a world tour in promotion of Blood. Watch the clip for “Song for You” below.