Rhye Share New Single “Taste,” Announce World Tour

R&B experimentalists Rhye have shared a new song called “Taste.” The track follows the two-sided single Please/Summer Days from this past July, which finally broke the initial silence since their 2013 album Woman. The new single also comes with news that the band will be setting out on an international tour next year, starting in Mexico City and taking them throughout North America and Europe through the beginning of 2018. Check out “Taste,” as well as the band’s international tour dates, below.

2/1/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Fronton

2/2/18 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ C3 Stage

2/22/18 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

2/23/18 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

2/24/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

2/26/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

2/27/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

2/28/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/2/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

3/3/18 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

3/5/18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

3/6/18 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

3/8/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/9/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

3/17/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

3/23/18 – Paris, France @ El Trabendo

3/24/18 – Zurich, Switzerland @ M4 Music Festival

3/25/18 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

3/27/18 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

3/28/18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Vasateatern

3/30/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Funkhaus

3/31/18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

4/1/18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

4/3/18 – London, England @ Koko