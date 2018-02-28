Video: A-Trak & Falcons – “Ride For Me” ft. Young Thug and 24hrs

Earlier this month, A-Trak and Falcons released “Ride For Me,” a masterclass in vocal manipulation from the master himself, Young Thug. Now, the track has an official music video, and it’s as wild as the song itself. Featuring A-Trak, 24hrs, and Thugger, the visual mimics grainy, faded vintage footage from the 90s, even including time-appropriate wide-angle lens shots, as well as set and costume design, to really transport the viewer to New York City at the end of the last millennium. The crew hangs out in apartments, on the streets, and in skate parks, setting off fireworks and dancing to the undeniably catchy beat. Watch below.