A-Trak and Falcons – “Ride for Me” ft. Young Thug and 24hrs

“Ride for Me,” a new song from A-Trak and Fool’s Gold signee Falcons featuring Young Thug and 24hrs, features one of the most bonkers Thugger vocal performances on record. The closest analog I can think of is the raspy roar from the chorus of “Harambe,” but he’s even more extreme here, warping and stretching syllables in a manner that’s part Captain Beefheart, part M.O.P. Post “Havana,” it’s good to hear him giddily exploring his idiosyncrasies like this, though it sounds like this track was probably recorded before his inescapable hit with Camila Cabello: According to an A-Trak quote from the press release, he and Thug have a “stack of songs” together from recording sessions that began in 2013, and he’s been “sitting on” this one for a while. “Ride for Me” suffers from a bit of sonic overload, but it’s worth hearing, if only as a reminder of Thug’s virtuosic way with his own vocal chords. Hear it below.