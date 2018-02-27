Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Not In Love We’re Just High”

Following the overdriven rock’n’roll first single “American Guilt,” Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s latest release from their upcoming album Sex & Food is “Not In Love We’re Just High,” a comparatively minimal number that sounds like listening to Prince or D’Angelo while zonked out of your mind in an otherwise empty apartment. It comes with an equally spare animated video that channels that vibe nicely, featuring a pair of elegant hands at a piano that stay there until a morbid twist that comes at the song’s climax. Watch it below. Sex & Food arrives April 6.