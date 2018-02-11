Watch Travis Scott Receive Key to Missouri City, Texas

Travis Scott has been given the keys to Missouri City, Texas. As local ABC affiliate KTRK points out, the rapper was born in the Houston suburb and was officially honored by the city’s mayor at a ceremony held yesterday. February 10 will now be recognized by the city as Travis Scott Day.

“This is better than any award show I’ve ever been to,” Scott said in a heartfelt moment. “My only job is just to inspire kids to be the best they can be, to reach their ultimate height. Everybody has a dream and everybody can do it.”

Houston Rockets’ James Harden was also present at the ceremony, and joined Scott on stage with his family members. Harden made an appearance in Scott’s video for “Way Back” and the two are known to be friends. Scott also performed his song “Butterfly Effect” at the ceremony. Watch a clip of the event below.

