Thurston Moore – “Mx Liberty”

The former Sonic Youth co-leader Thurston Moore remains busy. Last year, Moore released the solo album Rock N Roll Consciousness and teamed up with This Heat’s Charles Hayward for the experimental LP Improvisations. And in a couple of weeks, he’ll release a new 7″ single that he recorded recently in London. “Mx Liberty” is a collaboration with the poet Radieux Radio, and it’s a skronky and propulsive punk rock jam about the sad state of the world. For the B-side, Moore recorded a cover of “Panik,” a 1977 track from the Parisian punk band Metal Urbain. Moore recorded both songs with the backing band that he’s been playing with recently, which includes My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe. Hear “Mx Liberty” below.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.