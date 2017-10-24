Thurston Moore Announces Collaborative Album With This Heat’s Charles Hayward, Shares Studio Video

Rock n Roll Consciousness, Thurston Moore’s second post-Sonic Youth solo album, was sprawling and meditative, heavy on melody and repetition. It was not a bad record by any stretch, but if you enjoy the feedback-drenched freakouts that mark Moore’s more adventurous guitar playing, it might not be your favorite record of his, save for a few incendiary moments. Fortunately, he’ll soon release Improvisations, a collaborative album with This Heat drummer Charles Hayward, which sounds like just the thing to scratch that particular itch.

Per Pitchfork, Improvisations was recorded in a single afternoon in London’s Lynchmob Studios, and will be released December 8 via Care in the Community. In a 12-minute video from the sessions released today, the pair moves from quiet textural passages to volcanic eruptions of noise, sounding more like Kim Gordon’s consistently excellent Body/Head project than anything Moore has done since the dissolution of their old band. For a certain type of Sonic Youth fan, that’s an exciting prospect. Watch it below.