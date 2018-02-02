Thom Yorke Soundtracks New Commercial Starring Ansel Elgort and Kate Mara

Thom Yorke and rag & bone have joined forces once again for a collaborative project. Yorke, who has previously soundtracked and premiered new songs during several shows for the fashion company, contributes a new, pulsating electronic score with heavily delayed and processed vocals to the company’s new short film Why Can’t We Get Along. The surrealistic clip stars Kate Mara and Ansel Elgort, who join in some odd, VFX-manipulated moves with a group of background dancers. The whole thing feels like a post-apocalyptic take on a Gap commercial. Watch below.