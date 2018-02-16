Stream Tanlines’ New Children’s EP, Presents

All of us are asking, all of us are thinking… What’s up with Tanlines, the Brooklyn lo-fi disco duo whose 2012 debut Mixed Emotions remains a contemporary electro-pop touchstone? Jesse Cohen and Eric Emm are stay-at-home dads now, and it’s inspired them to release a new EP of children’s music. Presents features five classics you may remember from preschool (“If You’re Happy and You Know It,” “Itsy Bitsy Spider”), each reimagined in Tanlines’ vaguely tropical style of pop minimalism. It’s very cute, it comes with a pint-size version of the traditional Tanlines cover art, and at just 10 minutes long, even a fidgety kid can dig it.

Read Tanlines’ announcement and stream Presents below—the “Alphabet Song” is honestly pretty great.

We made a kid’s record!

Tanlines’ Presents-classic kids songs in the style of Tanlines

Since we’re both stay at home dads now, we thought it would be fun to make this for our kids. Now we’re sharing them with you!

Streaming everywhere or you can buy it at https://t.co/BDGEfEsTNU pic.twitter.com/0tdkzu9b8i — Tanlines (@tanlines) February 16, 2018

Please share the record with the children (and parents) in your life. This is little DIY project that Eric and I did because we thought it would be fun, so we’re depending on word of mouth instead of PR or a label. Actually, it’s on our own label…ahem… *Apparent Records* — Tanlines (@tanlines) February 16, 2018

“Apparent Records”—it’s a dad joke, get it?