Stream Tanlines’ New Children’s EP, Presents

All of us are asking, all of us are thinking… What’s up with Tanlines, the Brooklyn lo-fi disco duo whose 2012 debut Mixed Emotions remains a contemporary electro-pop touchstone? Jesse Cohen and Eric Emm are stay-at-home dads now, and it’s inspired them to release a new EP of children’s music. Presents features five classics you may remember from preschool (“If You’re Happy and You Know It,” “Itsy Bitsy Spider”), each reimagined in Tanlines’ vaguely tropical style of pop minimalism. It’s very cute, it comes with a pint-size version of the traditional Tanlines cover art, and at just 10 minutes long, even a fidgety kid can dig it.

Read Tanlines’ announcement and stream Presents below—the “Alphabet Song” is honestly pretty great.

“Apparent Records”—it’s a dad joke, get it?

Anna Gaca
