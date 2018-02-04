News \
Super Bowl 2018: Watch Pink Perform the National Anthem
Pink took the stage at this year’s Super Bowl to sing the National Anthem. After battling the flu for most of this week, it briefly looked like the vocalist might not perform after all, but thankfully she was able to power through and proceed with the performance as planned. Last week, Pink performed “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” at the Grammys. Watch a clip of her National Anthem performance below.
.@Pink kicks off #SB52 with the National Anthem https://t.co/6ibSQcMzcB pic.twitter.com/jJjjIYuDil
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 4, 2018