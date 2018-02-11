News \

Watch Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon’s Shot-For-Shot Remake of Go West’s “King Of Wishful Thinking” Video

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon have been recreating goofy music videos from the ’80s and ’90s on The Tonight Show for awhile now; last year, the duo remade Styx’s “Too Much Time On My Hands” and on Friday, the pair recreated Go West’s 1990 single “King of Wishful Thinking.” Rudd played lead vocalist Peter Cox, while Fallon took on the role guitarist and backup vocalist Richard Drummie. Watch a clip of the parody below, as well as a brief singalong they did with The Roots.

 

Rob Arcand
Tags: Go West, jimmy fallon, Paul Rudd