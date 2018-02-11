Watch Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon’s Shot-For-Shot Remake of Go West’s “King Of Wishful Thinking” Video

Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon have been recreating goofy music videos from the ’80s and ’90s on The Tonight Show for awhile now; last year, the duo remade Styx’s “Too Much Time On My Hands” and on Friday, the pair recreated Go West’s 1990 single “King of Wishful Thinking.” Rudd played lead vocalist Peter Cox, while Fallon took on the role guitarist and backup vocalist Richard Drummie. Watch a clip of the parody below, as well as a brief singalong they did with The Roots.

Woke up to this! Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd recreating the King Of Wishful Thinking video on the Tonight show in America. Phone’s been ringing off the hook. Hilarious! 😂 Thanks for thinking of us guys .. 👑👑 @jimmyfallon #paulrudd @FallonTonight @NBC https://t.co/gUCUPCKGbh — Richard Drummie (@richarddrummie) February 10, 2018