MF Doom & Czarface – “Nautical Depth”

MF DOOM and Czarface — the collaboration between Wu Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck and Boston hip-hop duo 7L & Esoteric — have released “Nautical Depth,” the first single from their upcoming album. They have also revealed the album’s artwork, designed by Mishka illustrator L’Amour Supreme. Titled Czarface Meets Metal Face!, the record is out March 30 via Boston label Get On Down, and will feature collaborations with Open Mike Eagle and Jedi Mind Tricks’ Vinnie Paz.

DOOM and Czarface collaborated on their 2017 LP First Weapon Drawn, as well as on “Ka-Bang,” from Czarface’s 2015 album Every Hero Needs a Villain. Last year, MF DOOM released a series of singles as part of Adult Swim’s The Missing Notebook Rhymes before the project was abruptly ended in September.