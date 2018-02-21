Video: Let’s Eat Grandma – “Hot Pink”

“Hot Pink,” the new single by U.K. pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma and co-produced by SOPHIE and the Horrors’ Faris Badwan, just received a video. Directed by Balan Evans, the clip finds best-friend duo Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth scrambling through darkened city streets, searching for an eery high-rise sanctum that glows with hot pink light.

“We’re trying to navigate through a city where people’s perceptions of reality are becoming more and more distorted in the fear that we’ll end up the same way,” Walton and Hollingworth explained in a statement about the video. Let’s Eat Grandma released their debut full-length, I, Gemini, in 2016. Watch “Hot Pink” below.