Video: Kero Kero Bonito – “Only Acting”

London trio Kero Kero Bonito are back with a new single, “Only Acting,” and they’ve traded their usual bouncy synthesizers for something new: overdriven pop-punk guitar and live bass and drums. Underneath the distortion is a quintessentially earnest and positive KKB story, as singer Sarah Perry narrates the internal monologue of an aspiring actor. It all leads up to an appropriately theatric feedback breakdown with faux CD skipping, and the song comes with both a charmingly amateurish video and a cleaned-up radio edit available to stream.

Kero Kero Bonito released their debut full-length Bonito Generation in 2016; this past summer, they recorded a guitar-free cover of Oasis’ “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star.” Watch “Only Acting” below (as the band note, the video contains some flashing lights).