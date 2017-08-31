Kero Kero Bonito’s Guitar-Free Cover of Oasis’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” Is Weirdly Fascinating

London-based electropop trio Kero Kero Bonito make just the kind of self-consciously cutesy synthesizer music the Gallagher brothers would’ve hated in the ’90s, and yet their new cover of Oasis’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” is fascinating. The part that used to be the guitar solo sounds like an old MIDI ringtone followed by a toy drone takeoff. Nonsense lines like, “Then they said / I should feed my head” actually sound like they came out of an AI lyric generator, instead of just reading like they did. It’s a strange, devoted reimagining, and it appears on Covered in Gloria, an upcoming collection of cover songs from U.K. label DEEK. Listen below.