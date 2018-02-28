Video: Kelela – “Frontline”

“Frontline,” one of the best moments on Kelela’s innovative and stylish 2017 album Take Me Apart, just received an otherworldly new video. Rendered in the style of an animated sequence from an early version of The Sims, “Frontline” sets the song’s theme of tension in a breakup against an unusual interplay of aesthetic and visual tensions: surreal, fantastic sequences vs. scenes that could have come from any number of live-action videos; flatly drawn buildings and mountains vs. sometimes eerily realistic details of characters’ faces.

“Frontline” was animated by new media artist Claudia Matè, who specializes in this kind of thing; Kelela and her creative director Mischa Notcutt share a credit for concept and creative direction. Watch below.