Kamaiyah — “Hennessy on Ice” ft. Bookie T

Kamaiyah has dropped “Hennessy on Ice” featuring Bookie T, a bouncing ode to the rapper’s liquor of choice. Kamaiyah gave the drink a similar shout out on “Ain’t Goin Home” from her debut mixtape A Good Night in the Ghetto. Since landing on XXL’s Freshman Class list in 2017, she’s released a mixtape, Before I Wake, and has a second project entitled Woke in the pipeline. “Conceptualized!” she described it to GQ. “No features. All me.” Listen to “Hennessy on Ice” below.