Justin Timberlake’s Man of The Woods Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Justin Timberlake has earned his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Man of the Woods. Since its release February 2, the album has earned 293,000 equivalent album units in the week ending February 8, according to Nielsen Music. Within that number, 242,000 represent traditional album sales. According to Billboard, the release has had the year’s second-largest first week in terms of streaming units and pure album sales, closely following Taylor Swift’s Reputation. Read their full report here.