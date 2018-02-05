Watch Justin Timberlake Perform With Chris Stapleton, Discuss Super Bowl Halftime Show on Fallon

Justin Timberlake teamed up with Chris Stapleton on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Say Something,” the latest single from Timberlake’s Man of the Woods. The duo first performed together on the 2015 Country Music Awards stage. Timberlake also sat with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his Super Bowl LII halftime show performance mere hours after the fact and described his performance of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” as “the ultimate homage to what I consider the G.O.A.T. of musicians.” Timberlake just announced a new North American leg of his sold out Man of the Woods tour, with tickets on sale soon. Watch Timberlake and Stapleton perform below.