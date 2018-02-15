Video: Jeff Rosenstock – “Melba”

Jeff Rosenstock, the Brooklyn-based punk outsider behind Bomb the Music Industry!, has released the first video from his latest solo effort POST-. The visual for “Melba,” directed by Ben Epstein and David Combs, stars Rosenstock as a restaurant manager who violently loses his temper after dealing with the pent up anger of a disgruntled patron. The cycle of aggression, which ends with another restaurant employee destroying her apartment, matches the frustration in the song’s lyrics: “This was a shit day/ Can’t power through the haze/ I’m tired of waiting for it to be over.” Watch the video below.

Though Rosenstock released POST- via his standard pay-what-you-want pricing model, Polyvinyl will release the record on vinyl, cassette, and CD on March 23. He is also embarking on an extensive tour with support from Martha, Lemuria, Laura Stevenson, and others, which kicks off tonight in Phoenix tonight; find the complete itinerary below.

Jeff Rosenstock 2018 Tour

02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge %^

02/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %^

02/17 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego @ You’re Going To Hate This Fest

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %^ [SOLD OUT]

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall @ Noise Pop %^

02/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium %^

03/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #$

03/07 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #$

03/08 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #$

03/09 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group #$

03/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa @ Community Records Block Party

04/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Emerge Music & Impact Conference

04/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage !&

04/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw !&

04/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw !& [SOLD OUT]

04/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club !&

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer !&

04/24 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s !&

04/25 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch !&

04/26 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium !& [SOLD OUT]

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ University of Minnesota !&

04/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo – Back Room !& [SOLD OUT]

04/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway !&

05/01 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups !&

05/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall !&

05/26 – 05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival % w/ ROAR

^ w/ Lemuria

# w/ Chris Farren

$ w/ Laura Stevenson

! w/ Bad Moves

& w/ Martha