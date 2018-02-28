James Murphy and Soulwax Will Bring Despacio to New York With Three 8-Hour DJ Sets

While LCD Soundsystem was on hiatus, James Muprhy and Soulwax’s David and Stephen Dewaele formed Despacio, a traveling dance club featuring his custom McIntosh sound system, which he said he created to mimic the hi-fi systems at trailblazing disco clubs such as New York City’s Paradise Garage. Since its start in 2015 at Barcelona’s Sónar festival, Despacio has made stops at Coachella and New York’s Panorama Festival.

Now, Muprhy and the Dewaeles brothers are bringing their dance party to Queens for a three-night engagement from March 29 through 31; each night’s festivities will last eight hours, from 8 PM to 4 AM. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

In addition to their Queens gigs, the Despacio team is also performing at Sonár 2018, which will be held from June 14 through 16 in Barcelona. Other acts for this year’s festival include Thom Yorke, Gorillaz, Goldlink, and more.