Report: AEG Plans to Continue FYF Fest in 2018

AEG and subsidiary Goldenvoice plan to continue Los Angeles’ FYF Festival in 2018 after buying out founder Sean Carlson’s 50 percent stake in the event, Billboard reports. The live entertainment conglomerate parted ways with Carlson last fall, shortly before accusations of sexual assault and harassment against him were made public.

Last year, four women told Spin about alleged sexual misconduct by Carlson, accusing him of kissing and groping without permission, barging into occupied bathrooms, and in one case, exposing himself and demanding oral sex. In a statement, Carlson apologized and acknowledged that some of the women’s accounts were true, but maintained that others contained “serious misstatements and omissions.”

Carlson founded FYF, then known as Fuck Yeah Fest, in 2004 at age 18. Since his separation from Goldenvoice last year, updates about the festival have been scarce. FYF’s official social media channels have not been updated in several months, prompting fans to question its future. As of now, no details about a proposed 2018 festival have been made public. In 2016 and 2017, FYF announced its summer lineup in March.

Spin has reached out to Goldenvoice representatives for comment and we’ll let you know if we hear back.