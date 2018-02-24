Flying Lotus to Compose Soundtrack for New Film Perfect

Flying Lotus is credited as executive producer of the soundtrack for Perfect, a new sci-fi film debuting at SXSW this year in Austin. Directed by Eddie Alcazar and presented by Steven Soderbergh, the film follows the life of a boy who gets “seduced by advertisements of perfection to install implantable characteristics directly into his body.” Flying Lotus recently shared the film’s poster on Instagram, where he added, “Soundtrack coming soon” in the caption.

