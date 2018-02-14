Video: Eminem – “River” ft. Ed Sheeran

“River,” Eminem’s melodramatic Ed Sheeran-featuring Revival single, now has an equally over-the-top video. The video is seven minutes long (compared to 3:41 for the album version), so you know what you’re in for: lots of dialogue heavy cut scenes and shots of Em and Ed standing in the rain and brooding in various dimly lit rooms. The narrative essentially follows the lyrics, about a doomed love triangle and subsequently aborted pregnancy. So, y’know, happy Valentine’s Day and everything. Watch it below.