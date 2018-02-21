During the BRIT Awards, Sir Elton John took the time to introduce his “dear friend Ed Sheeran.” One quirk: the legend has a different way of pronouncing Sheeran’s name. It sounds sort of like “Shirran,” and as some on social media joked, it makes the “Shape of You” singer sound “like a French wine.”

Meanwhile, I’m still cackling at Elton John and Ed Sh’ran #BRITs pic.twitter.com/un5COe65i2 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 21, 2018

This isn’t a one time incident, as Twitter users have noted John’s unique pronunciation of “Sheeran” as far back as 2012.

LOL at the way Elton John just pronounced Ed Sheeran, bless — Lucy (@Luccceee) June 4, 2012

@BBCR1 the way Elton John pronounced Ed Sheeran though — Paulo (@Beth_Holah) September 17, 2013

Elton John pronounced @edsheeran as Ed Sheer-anne on @Beats1. what happened to grammys ’13? — Jonathan San (@sanjonathan) July 14, 2015

John has been an (ahem) vocal supporter of Sheeran since the start of his career, and Sheeran was once managed by John’s Rocket Music Management company. Although John has pronounced “Sheeran” as most others do on at least one public occasion, it seems “Shirran” is here to stay. Elton John is a) British, and b) a knight, so as far as we’re concerned, Ed Sheeran is now Squire Ed Shirran.