Dinosaur Jr. deliver an invigorating addition to Adult Swim’s Singles Program with the new track “Hold Unknown.” This is the band’s first release since they put out the Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not album in 2016.

While listening to the new track, you might consider checking out the interview Dinosaur Jr. superfan Tim Meadows did with J. Mascis in the February 1993 SNL Takeover issue of SPIN.