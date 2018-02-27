Our 1993 SNL Takeover Issue

Twenty-five years ago, SPIN handed over the reins of the February issue over to the writers, cast, and crew of Saturday Night Live. The 1993 cast was a treasure trove of comedian greats with heavy-hitters like Chris Rock, David Spade, and Kevin Nealon in rotation. They were told they could interview anyone they wanted (anyone who agreed to be interviewed, at least), and the magazine highlighted stories from those who kept the show running every week, from the lighting specialists to the cleaning crew.

As always, the comedians themselves took the spotlight: A frequent host by the name of Tom Hanks kicked off the issue an open letter to his favorite comedy series. Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels gave an extensive interview to SPIN founder Bob Guccione, and talked about everything from Wayne’s World to managing tricky guest-hosts to Sinead O’Connor. Budding star Adam Sandler had a hallucinatory “interview” with his idol “Prince.” Julia Sweeney spoke with the elusive Jonathan Richman, Dinosaur Jr. superfan Tim Meadows had a chat with J Mascis, David Spade talked Blues Brothers and more with Dan Aykroyd, and Todd Rundgren had a conversation with Dana Carvey. In the “staff selections” reviews section of the magazine, cast members Spade, Rock, Nealon, and others recommended albums they were enjoying at the time. We’ve digitized some of our favorite entries from the February, 1993 SNL takeover issue below. Enjoy.