Our 1993 SNL Takeover Issue

Twenty-five years ago, SPIN handed over the reins of the February issue over to the writers, cast, and crew of Saturday Night Live. The 1993 cast was a treasure trove of comedian greats with heavy-hitters like Chris Rock, David Spade, and Kevin Nealon in rotation. They were told they could interview anyone they wanted (anyone who agreed to be interviewed, at least), and the magazine highlighted stories from those who kept the show running every week, from the lighting specialists to the cleaning crew.
As always, the comedians themselves took the spotlight: A frequent host by the name of Tom Hanks kicked off the issue an open letter to his favorite comedy series. Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels gave an extensive interview to SPIN founder Bob Guccione, and talked about everything from Wayne’s World to managing tricky guest-hosts to Sinead O’Connor. Budding star Adam Sandler had a hallucinatory “interview” with his idol “Prince.” Julia Sweeney spoke with the elusive Jonathan Richman, Dinosaur Jr. superfan Tim Meadows had a chat with J Mascis, David Spade talked Blues Brothers and more with Dan Aykroyd, and Todd Rundgren had a conversation with Dana Carvey. In the “staff selections” reviews section of the magazine, cast members Spade, Rock, Nealon, and others recommended albums they were enjoying at the time. We’ve digitized some of our favorite entries from the February, 1993 SNL takeover issue below. Enjoy.
Tom Hanks waxes poetic about what the show means to him, including his memories of the early days of the show, his experiences as a host, and the lasting legacy of SNL. Read his tribute here.
Lorne talks to SPIN’s founder Bob Guccione Jr. about SNL’s most memorable musical guests, his favorite hosts, and his predictions for the future of the show. Read more here.
Ahead of the release of his 1993 film CB4, Chris Rock spoke with SPIN about race, comedy, and the genre of the “rap movie”: “Rappers are the closest thing to being actual free black people.” Read our interview here.
Saturday Night Live’s David Spade gets a few pointers from original cast member Dan Aykroyd. Read their discussion on comedy, Hollywood, music and more here.
Famed producer Hal Willner talks to Todd Rungren and Dana Carvey about the music business, political affiliations, and his most misunderstood record. Read their conversation here.
In his introduction for this 1993 interview, SNL cast member Tim Meadows writes, “When we were asked to guest-edit this issue of SPIN, we were told we could interview whomever we wanted. All sorts of huge names were batted around by my colleagues: Liz Taylor, New Kids on the Block, Donna Summer. I, however, couldn’t be bothered with these so-called legends. I had one, and only one, object of desire: Dinosaur Jr.” Read their interview here.
SNL cast member Julia Sweeney talked to the Modern Lovers frontman about his early career, songwriting process, and why he loves New England. Read the interview here.
Adam Sandler shows off his guitar skills and tells Prince all about his Purple Rain experience in this satirical sit down with the funk legend. Read their interview here.
How do you win the heart of Saturday Night Live cast member Julia Sweeney? First, take a close look at your CD collection. Sweeney reflects on a lifetime of love and music fandom in this essay.
Once upon a time, Eddie Vedder passed Adam Sandler a note for SNL’s Tom Davis. Here Davis shares that note and writes one in response to the Pearl Jam frontman.
As part of their guest-edited issue, the SNL cast also contributed album reviews for our Staff Selections column. If you’re curious what Chris Rock thinks about Ice Cube, or why David Spade both loves and hates U2’s “One,” read on.
