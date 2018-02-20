News \
Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Announce Tour
Mid-aughts emo fans, rejoice: Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday have announced a summer co-headlining tour. The tour kicks off on July 6 in Miami and runs through mid-August. California pop-punkers The Story So Far are also providing support on the tour. View the full schedule of dates below.
July
06 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater
07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
10 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park Amphitheater
11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
13 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
14 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
15 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
17 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
18 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
21 – Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors
23 – Columbus, OH – Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
25 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
29 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
31 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
AUGUST
02 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
03 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
04 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06 – Denver, CO – Sculpture Park
07 – Salt Lake City – Union Event Center
09 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
10 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
12 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre