Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Announce Tour

Mid-aughts emo fans, rejoice: Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday have announced a summer co-headlining tour. The tour kicks off on July 6 in Miami and runs through mid-August. California pop-punkers The Story So Far are also providing support on the tour. View the full schedule of dates below.

July

06 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater

07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

10 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park Amphitheater

11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

13 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

14 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

15 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

17 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

18 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

21 – Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors

23 – Columbus, OH – Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

25 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

29 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

31 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

AUGUST

02 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

03 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

04 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06 – Denver, CO – Sculpture Park

07 – Salt Lake City – Union Event Center

09 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

10 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

12 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre